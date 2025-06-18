Marjorie ‘Louise’ Nolan (Feb. 19, 1948 – May 5, 2025)

Marjorie ‘Louise’ Nolan, 77, a beloved homemaker and cherished family matriarch, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 5, 2025 at her home. She was a two year resident of Green River. She was a former resident of Boise City, Oklahoma.

She was born on Thursday, February 19, 1948, in Campo, Colorado; the daughter of Jerry J. Maltbie and Edna Speadlin..

Louise spent her early years in Boise City, Oklahoma, where she attended school. Her life journey led her to a devoted life as a homemaker, where she was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. Marjorie derived great pleasure from sewing, crocheting, needlework, and crafting, often creating beautiful pieces that will continue to adorn her loved ones’ homes for years to come.

Her kind spirit and nurturing nature touched the lives of everyone she met, creating a legacy of love and warmth. Marjorie had a remarkable way of bringing her family together, and her home was always a gathering place filled with laughter, love, and great memories.

Survivors include her sister, Jerrine Long of Denton, Texas; one son, Carl Mark Nolan and wife Maida of Boise City, Oklahoma; four daughters, Sophia Springs of Guymon, Oklahoma, Delia Nolan-Topper and husband Jodie of Boise City, Oklahoma, Esther Castillon and husband Mario of Green River, and Barbara Homan and husband Bob of Guymon, Oklahoma; several grandchildren great-great-grandchildren; great-great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephew.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Edna Maltbie; husband, Charles Alfred Nolan Sr.; two brothers, Clifford Lee Maltbie, Jerry Dean Maltbie; three sisters, Mary Wrinkler, Florine Ahrens, and Donnitta Maltbie; one son, Charles Alfred Nolan Jr.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at her request.

The family invites those who knew Marjorie to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Louise will be remembered for her boundless love and her dedication to her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love and artistic beauty that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.