Mark Baker – R

Tell us a little about yourself.

I am seeking election to Wyoming House District 60. I previously served 5 session in the Legislature and would be honored to be elected to serve Sweetwater County again.

If selected, one thing I would like to focus on is the safety issues related to the roads in Sweetwater County. I also want to focus on the fiscal impact and issues related to Covid-19. I hope to utilize previous experience to fight, in Cheyenne, for the resources that we deserve.

I am passionate about having a safe, fun and productive place to live.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

It is important that Sweetwater County remain in the fiscal discussion in Cheyenne. There are a lot of voices all asking for the same funds and Sweetwater County should be one of the spot lighted areas in our state. We produce so much revenue for the state and are often overlooked during fiscal discussions. I want to focus on bringing Sweetwater County to the front of the line to ensure our needs our met and our projects are considered.

How can voters contact you?

www.Facebook.com/WyoLeg or 307-371-5113