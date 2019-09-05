Mark Gordon Johnson ( August 11, 1950 – September 1, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Mark Gordon Johnson, 69, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for past 28 years and former resident of Vernal and Spanish Fork, Utah.

He was born on August 11, 1950 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the son of Cyrus Johnson and Beth Williams Johnson. Mr. Johnson attended schools in Spanish Fork, Utah and was a graduate of the Spanish Fork High School with the class of 1968.

He married Sharee Ellen Davis on August 7, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Johnson was a United States Army Veteran. He was employed by IPS as the General Manager for many years.

His interests included spending time with his family and friends, golfing, creating small projects, gardening, and making others laugh.

Survivors include his son Koby Burraston and wife Bridget of Green River, Wyoming, his daughter Cidney Johnson of Green River, Wyoming, his daughter Tami Schumacher and her husband Jeffery both of Green River, Wyoming, one brother Paul Johnson and partner Ray Amedeo of Utah, one sister Mary Ann Harrison and husband Mark of Spanish Fork, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sharee Johnson, one son Chad Burraston and one brother Robert Johnson.

Cremation will take place and a service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.