Mark Harry Taylor (June 14, 1956 – July 12, 2023)

Mark Harry Taylor, 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born on June 14, 1956 in Syracuse, NY the son of Alfred Harry Taylor and Carrol Joyce Stodder.

Mark was a jack of all trades. He was an EMT and firefighter in New York. Mark worked at Pamida where he met his first wife and had his two beautiful daughters. He also worked various jobs while he played in his band. Mark enjoyed playing his guitar, spending time with his kids, grandkids and dogs.

Survivors include his daughters, Katie Havskjold and husband Curt of Rock Springs, WY, Maribeth Marcheschi and husband Mark of Tucson, AZ, Susan Shurtleff and husband Todd of Green River, WY; sisters, Lori Koloff of Green River, WY, Sandy Page of Green River, WY, Lynn Dean of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Kaylin Havskjold, Catalina Smith, Samuel Taylor, Hayden Taylor, Jerzey Lynn Lee, Jacob Havskjold; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Sapphira, and Gracelynn.

He is preceded in death by his parents Carol and Alfred “Skip” Taylor, sister Nancy Hymas, brother Alan Taylor, and brother Corey Hymas.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Chapel 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Mark’s name to the University of Utah Hospital 540 Arapeen Dr #130, Salt Lake City, UT 84108.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.