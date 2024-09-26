Mark Hyde Named Lady Wolves Head Softball Coach

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has named Mark Hyde as its new head softball coach, according to an announcement from the school’s athletic department on Thursday. Hyde, who has served as an assistant coach for the past four seasons, played a key role in launching the school’s softball program and now steps into the lead position.

“We are extremely excited to have Mark Hyde on board as our new Green River High School Head Softball Coach,” said Tony Beardsley, District Activities Director. “Mark brings high energy and a strong desire to help student-athletes achieve success on and off the softball field.”

Hyde, a standout high school athlete in football, baseball, and basketball, went on to play college baseball at Utah State University-Eastern, where he was a pitcher and shortstop. In addition to his work as a coach, Hyde is a counselor at Green River High School and serves as a chaplain in the Army National Guard.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

His coaching experience includes working as an assistant football coach at Lincoln Middle School and as an umpire in Laramie. As the head softball coach, Hyde aims to build a program that not only wins games but also develops well-rounded individuals.

“I’m extremely excited to take on the Softball Head Coaching position at Green River High School,” Hyde said. “My goal is to provide a softball program that not only succeeds on the field, but, more importantly, develops young women who go on to become outstanding people throughout their life.”

Hyde lives in Green River with his wife Jessica and their three children: Jackson, Camden, and Easton.

The Wolves’ softball season begins this spring, and Hyde is eager to lead the team to new heights.