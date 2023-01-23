Mark Waters (June 28, 1961 – January 14, 2023)

Mark Waters passed on away January 14, 2023 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Born June 28, 1961 the youngest son of Maynard Earl Waters, Jr. and Mary Fern Daniels.

Mark served eight years in the U.S. Navy, USS Tecumseh SSBN 626 and USS Robert E Lee SSBN 601 as a Missile Technician prior to his 35-year career at Ciner/Sisecam Wyoming as a DCS Operator.

An avid traveler, Mark enjoyed visiting all seven continents, five oceans and at least 26 countries. Frequently traveling with family, Mark also traveled solo to squeeze in tours of far-off locations.

Camping with his beloved dog, Joey, Mark thoroughly enjoyed the hills of Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, California, and Arizona in his Jeep – often scheduling trips to best observe eclipses, comets, and the occasional NASCAR race.

Mark is survived by his mother; brother David Waters (Mary); and sisters Kathy Cook, Sandy Waters (Dan) and Judith Fisher (Eric); as well as nephews, Charlie and Elliot Fisher; and nieces Megan Savitt, Rachael Whitefield, Jae Waters, Renee Pilling and Ava Fisher; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Mark was predeceased by both his father and eldest brother, Butch Waters.

The family would like to thank Nedra and Jeff Runkel, dear friends and neighbors, whose help made it possible for Mark to remain at home during his illness.

Cremation was private, and arrangements we’re made through the Fox Funeral Home in Rock Springs. A gathering of remembrance and celebration of Mark’s life will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute, Salt Lake City, UT, Cowboy Cares, or Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, both of Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.