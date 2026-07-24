Mark William Chapman (December 18, 1950 - July 11, 2026).

Mark William Chapman, 75, beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend, passed away on July 11, 2026. He was surrounded by his entire family as he left this earth.

He was born December 18, 1950, in Price, Utah. Mark was the son of Spenst Camble Chapman & Mary Jeannette Gale-Chapman. He spent his childhood years in both Price, Utah, and Kemmerer, Wyoming, where he graduated from Kemmerer High School in 1969. He then continued his education and received a degree from Western Wyoming Community College. He also attended the University of Wyoming and was only one semester short of earning his Bachelor’s Degree.

He retired after 32 years from Jim Bridger Power Plant and successfully ran multiple businesses of his own.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Throughout his life, Mark was a source of unwavering love, strength, and guidance to his family and friends.

He married his sweetheart, Sherrie Lynn Jones Chapman, on June 2, 1973, and together they built a life filled with love and cherished memories.

Survivors include his sweetheart Sherrie Lynn Jones Chapman; one son Chad Chapman and companion Brandi Ivie; two daughters, Cori Wilkerson and husband Wesley; Christy Wheatley and husband William; five grandchildren, Kaycee Marriott and husband Riggin; Kyle Chapman and wife Daphne; Kody Chapman and wife Makayla; Jaxon Wheatley; Jerek Wheatley; three great-grandchildren Truett; Billee; Andie; three brothers, Gale Chapman; Gary Smith and wife Karen; Lynn Smith and wife Anita; one sister, Emma Jean Hunter; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spenst Camble Chapman and Mary Jeannette Gale; one brother, Dale Smith and wife Pat; one sister, Jeannette Patrick and husband Troy; one sister-in-law, Verna Chapman; and one brother-in-law, Tom Hunter.

Mark had a deep love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed bowhunting, shooting, trapping, rodeoing, and snowmachining. He was instrumental in establishing the girls fast pitch softball league in Rock Springs. He went on to lead the Red Hots Team to a second place finish at the state tournament while also receiving the Sportsmanship Award. His passion for mentoring youth extended beyond softball as he also coached the Sweetwater County High School Rodeo Team for several years. He was a gifted craftsman with a passion for building homes and creating beautiful woodworking projects. His talent and attention to detail were unmatched; if he could imagine it, he could build it. He leaves behind not only the things he built with his hands but also a lasting legacy of skill, hard work, and dedication.

As family and friends, we are so fortunate to have his example of how to live a life worth living and are thankful for the time he dedicated to each of us. He will forever live in our hearts.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Santa Fe Southwest Trail, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Private Family Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.