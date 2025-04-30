Marko E. Begovich (August 27, 1927 – April 29, 2025)

Marko E. Begovich, 97, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. Marko was a cherished lifelong member of the community whose life spanned nearly a century in his beloved hometown.

Marko was born August 27, 1927, in Rock Springs the son of Anton Begovich and Frances Mrcevich Begovich.

He attended school and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1946. Following his education, Marko served his country honorably in the United States Army, a commitment that underscored his enduring love for his nation.

For 40 dedicated years, Marko worked as a painter, a career he pursued with passion at Wonnacott Painting. He retired in 1988, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and craftsmanship.

Fishing across the area from Blucher Creek to Faler Lake. If you could find a stream he would catch a fish. From hunting for big horn sheep or at the famous elk camp in the Sweetwater to searching for antelope on Kinney Rim, you could always find him roaming the dirt roads; playing horseshoes; listening to the Wyoming games on the radio and always being the jokester teasing with who’s that…made ya look and he would giggle out loud knowing he got ya.

Family was at the heart of Marko’s life. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, especially cherishing the bonds he shared with his nieces Pam Tiller and Cathy Branham of Rock Springs, whom he regarded as daughters. He is survived by his brother Matt Begovich and wife Lois of Arkansas; three nephews, Patrick Burns of Arizona, Jack Kure of California, and Terry Lund and wife Dawn of Arizona; and seven nieces, Cathy Branham and husband Stephen of Rock Springs, Pam Tiller and husband Steven of Rock Springs, Karen Carney and husband Michael of Texas, Sandra Steele of Arizona, Sharon DiMatteo of Georgia, Sue Naish and husband Bob of Arkansas, Maria Jones and husband James of California, and several cousins.

Marko was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Frances Begovich; his four sisters, Anne Burns and husband Pat, Mary Kure and husband Peter, Kathryn “Katie” Begovich, and Emma Lund and husband Donald; three nieces, Diane Burns, Arianne Kure, Linda Hendricks; and two nephews, Paul DiMatteo and Mark Begovich; and very special lady friend he called his own, Martha Johnson.

Cremation will take place. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 9, 2025, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Military Honors, Graveside services with inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Marko’s memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church building fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Marko will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his devotion to family, and the joy he spread to all who knew him. His legacy of love and laughter will forever resonate in the hearts of those who had the honor to call him family and friend.