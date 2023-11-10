Marla Jean Ash (December 31, 1953 – November 4, 2023)

Marla Jean Ash, 69, passed away at her home in Worland, Wyoming on Nov. 4, 2023.

Born on Dec. 31, 1953, in Worland, she was the cherished daughter of George Peter and Roberta Alrene (Brubaker) Lell.



Marla’s early years were spent in the embrace of Worland and Green River, Wyoming, where she developed a deep appreciation for the great outdoors. A nature enthusiast from the start, Marla had a special affinity for collecting rocks, with a particular fondness for heart-shaped stones. Her collection, gathered over the years, reflected the beauty she found in the simple yet remarkable treasures of the earth.



Known for her green thumb, Marla found solace and joy in gardening. Her love for cultivating life extended beyond plants to her talent for capturing moments through photography and translating those snapshots into heartfelt homemade greeting cards. Her artistic touch and creativity shone through each personalized card, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to receive them.



Baking was another of Marla’s passions, and her kitchen was filled with the aroma of delicious treats. Friends and family were regular recipients of her culinary delights, a testament to the warmth and generosity that defined Marla’s spirit.



Above all, Marla Ash was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love and nurturing nature created a legacy of family bonds that will endure through generations. Her wisdom, kindness, and unwavering support enriched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Marla Jean Ash’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents Dee and Opal Brubaker and nephew Neil Gonzales.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Joshua) Coursey of Green River, Wyoming and Dalson Jr Ash of Casper, Wyoming; brother Michael Lell of Lafayette, Lousianna; sisters, Paula (Jody) Newton and Glenda Toone both of Green River, Wyoming; grandchildren: Brayden Volcic and Alexandra Erramouspe both of Green River; neices and nephews: Georgie (Ken) Yager, Brook (Dereck) and Carrie (David); great neices and nephews Madison, Maycee, Chloe and Liam.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at the Bryant Funeral Home Chapel in Worland with Mike Brush officiating. Graveside services will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.