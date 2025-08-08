Marla Robin Biesheuvel (February 25, 1959 – July 18, 2025)

Marla Robin Biesheuvel, 66, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family on July 18, 2025 in Murray, Utah. Marla was born February 25,1959 in Hardin Montana, to James and Ruby Hays. She was raised in various places in Montana. Marla married the love of her life Danny Biesheuvel on December 9, 1974. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother to their 3 children. Marla enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going arrowhead hunting, and was a Denver Bronco fan. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and enjoyed the time they shared together.

She is survived by one brother Wendell (Carolyn) Hays; two sisters Wanda (Phil Gonzalez) Hays and Brenda Hays; three children Delcy (Eric) Kisner, James (Janelle) Biesheuvel and Kelli (Justin) Eastman; grandchildren Aiden, Micheal, Amaya (Michael), Tricin, Tayla, Quentin, Daniella, Amelia, Harlin, Kaycin, Justin Jr; great granddaughter Freyja; mother-in-law Gail Zeimet; brother-in-law John (Sam) Biesheuvel; sisters-in-law Karen Faas, Jody (Frank) Hunter, Connie (Bob) Knickerbocker, Linda Ziemet and Vickie Ziemet; many nieces and nephews; and very close friend TJ (Brian) Gallagher.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, step-father; her husband Danny Biesheuvel; brother Marvin Hays; two sisters-in-law, Roberta Norton and Sherri Zent and was followed closely by brother-in-law Terry Biesheuvel.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Although Marla’s life ended before we were ready, the time she spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy. We want to honor her love with a memorial that will be conducted at Paul J Wataha Complex (Golf Course) in Rock Springs on Saturday, August 16th, 2025 at 3pm. We encourage all who loved and cared for her to attend. All emotions are welcomed and encouraged; come with any photos and memories you have of her to share while we celebrate her life. Please do not wear black, she did not like it.