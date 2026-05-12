Marlene A. Wright (July 22, 1940 – May 10, 2026)

Marlene A. Wright, 85, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother; great-great-grandmother and cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, May 10, 2026, at her home in Green River.



She was born July 22, 1940, in Deer Lodge, Montana; the daughter of Allen and Irene Johnson.



A graduate of Deer Lodge High School in 1958, Marlene dedicated much of her life to nurturing children as a Child Care Provider. She shared her love and care with countless families during her 33-year career at the Western Wyoming Community College Daycare, retiring in 2006. Her gentle spirit and patience left a lasting impact on the children she cared for and the colleagues she worked alongside.



Marlene’s heart was full of love for her family, especially her grandchildren, and she found immense joy in their accomplishments and adventures. She was a devoted wife to James “Jim Jay” Wright and together they built a beautiful life in Green River.



She is survived by her husband James Wright of Green River; one son, Michael J. Wright of Green River; five daughters. Dona Miller of Green River; Cindy Howe of Reed Springs, Missouri; Shelly Huey of Cape Fair, Missouri; Kerrie Regan of Aurora, Colorado; Brenda McKinley of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; two brothers, Terry Johnson of Helena, Montana; Carl Johnson of Deer Lodge, Montana; 11 grandchildren, Jason Wuolle; Nathan Lees; Brandon Lees; Jennifer Guenther; Blayne Lindroos; Shayla Franklin; Weston Regan; Alysia Wright, Maryann Wright; Miranda Jay Wright; Michael Wright; Several great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren.



Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Irene Johnson, and her grandson, Nick Wuolle.



She was a woman of faith and found solace in activities such as gardening and camping but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Her warm personality and quiet strength.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River.



The family respectfully requests donations be made in Marlene’s memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.



Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com



Marlene A. Wright will be dearly missed but never forgotten, as her spirit continues to live on in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her.