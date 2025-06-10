Marlene K. Cummings (March 13, 1938 – June 6, 2025)

Marlene K. Cummings, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, June 6, 2025 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born in Rock Springs March 13, 1938; the daughter of William Moon and Linda Peretti.

Marlene attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1956 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married the love of her life Billy Leroy Cummings in Rock Springs.

Marlene worked for Albertson’s for 20 years and retired 2000 as a cashier.

She loved to dance especially polka; bake cakes and most of all spend time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Marlene was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and also Merry Homemakers.

Survivors include her six daughters, Shannon Scott and husband Doug of Rock Springs, Coleen Story of Rock Springs, Peggy Morton and husband Guy of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Shelley Cummings of Glendale, Arizona, Eileen Cummings and fiancé David Legerski of Rock Springs, Maureen “Moe” Holden and husband Lonnie of Surprise, Arizona; one brother, Gary Moon of Rock Springs; one sister Carolyn Suhr and husband Maynard of Rock Springs; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Lesco and husband Proctor of Flagstaff, Arizona; 20 grandchildren, Jason Lee and wife Heather, Tiffany Lee and companion Michael, Sierra Scott and fiance Nukee, Brandon Story, L.J. Story and wife Britnee, Kirk Story, Katy Schultz and husband Jay, Holly Schauer and husband Jesse, Kelsey Glanzer and husband Joey, Joey Morton, Jamie Maxwell, Troy Maxwell and wife Angela, Andy Bereece and wife Tawnya, Frankie Oaks and husband Rico, Matthew Bereece, Kyle McGovern, Keisha Lee, Cody Holden and wife Shasta, Dallas Rosen and husband Ty and Awston Holden; many great grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; one aunt, Esther Peretti of Rock Springs; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Linda Moon; the love of her life Billy Leroy Cummings; one granddaughter Amber and her beloved dog Kosmo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 A.M. Friday, June 13, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be recited at 4 P.M. Thursday June 12, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com