Marlene Kramer is SCSD No. 1 Teacher of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced Marlene Kramer is the 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year.

Kramer is a KinderBoost teacher at Stagecoach Elementary, and has been a teacher in the district for 32 years.

“It is quite humbling to receive this honor as I know how many great teachers there are throughout our district who are equally deserving of this honor,” Kramer told SweetwaterNOW.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She graduated from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana and began her teaching career in Three Forks, Montana in 1991. Just one year later she came to SCSD No. 1 and never left. In 2001, Kramer earned her Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction, and she became a National Board Certified teacher in 2014. Additionally, she served as an instructional coach in the district for eight years.

Throughout her career she has taught every grade from KinderBoost to fourth grade, except for third grade. She loves teaching the young kids, as she enjoys being able to spark a love of learning in kids early on.

“I have loved every grade level I have taught, but my favorite kids to teach are the youngest ones. I love being able to help set the foundation for their education and inspire a love of learning,” she said. “I will always believe the most important thing I can teach students is to be kind to others and kind to themselves.”

Kramer will now be up for consideration for Wyoming Teacher of the Year, along with SCSD No. 2 Teacher of the Year Pepper Rynio-Brandt.