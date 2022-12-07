Marlene McFadden (April 27, 1940 – November 29, 2022)

Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. McFadden died following injuries she sustained due to a fall.

She was born April 27, 1940 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Alex Nobel and Dorothy McIntosh.

Mrs. McFadden attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1958 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Michael F. McFadden on July 26, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death January 6, 2006.

She enjoyed quilting; sewing; knitting; needlepoint; crocheting; reading and painting. Mrs. McFadden loved spending time with her family and going to the family cabin in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Survivors include two sons, David McFadden and wife Margaret of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Paul McFadden of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Jason McFadden and wife Alicia, Camillia Cockrell and husband Tim; three great-grandchildren, Graham McFadden, Haidyn Cockrell, Grayson Cockrell; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Alex Dean Noble and one grandson, Joseph Mayek PFC.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Marlene’s memory to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or charity of your choice.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com