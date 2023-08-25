Marlene “Munsy” Christine Aschenbrenner (May 6, 1948 – August 16, 2023)

On the evening of August 16, 2023, Marlene “Munsy” Christine Aschenbrenner passed away at St. James Hospital after complications from cancer surgery. Munsy was surrounded by family members when she passed. She was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2022. She was 75 years old at the time of her death.

Munsy was born in Park Rapids, Minnesota on May 6, 1948 to Henry Raymond Lehto and Elma Sylvia Marjamaa. She was one of eight children.

Munsy remembered being a young child on a farm in the woods of Minnesota. When she was very young, 3 or 4 years old, her extended family loaded all their belongings on various trucks and caravanned from Minnesota to Butte, Montana for work in the Butte copper mines. The family were of Finlander descent and spoke Finnish in their home. Munsy spoke mostly Finnish and had to learn English when attending school. One of her childhood homes in Butte was in an area that would later be overtaken by the Berkely Pit. Marlene loved to sing with her sisters at local community events and the radio. She loved to ice skate on local lakes and ponds.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Munsy met and married Brent Vernal Taylor in Worland, Wyoming in 1965. Brent worked plumbing construction all around the state of Wyoming while Munsy was a homemaker. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints and believed in her Heavenly Father all her life. She and Brent were the proud parents of three children, Tina Diann, Sherry Lynn, and Randy V who were born while they lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Later, Brent and Marlene divorced.

Marlene later married Ronald Lee Aschenbrenner in Elko, Nevada. They had one son together, Dustin Bud Aschenbrenner. While living in Nevada, Ron worked at Newmont Gold Mine. Munsy loved her garden and home in Spring Creek where they lived. After living in the Elko, NV area for several years and enjoying the beautiful Ruby Mountains they returned to Butte.

Munsy loved her strawberries, thus her nickname which means “strawberry” in Finnish, gardening, crafting, and flowers. In her younger years she enjoyed and took classes at Western Wyoming College and painting ceramics. Her daughters remember her sewing with her mother, Elma, many beautiful doll clothes for them. Munsy and her mom also spent many happy hours canning pickles, fruits, vegetables, and jams for family and friends to enjoy. Many, many days you could find her out at the lake or river drowning a worm. She loved her fishing! She was a fashionista wearing her cat-eye glasses, hip clothing, and sometimes even a wig! And she loved to go out and dance the night away. Munsy was always happy to cook a big turkey dinner for any family and friends who were visiting! All were welcome! Like a true Finlander she loved her black licorice, which a few of her grandchildren have also learned to love.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents: Henry Lehto and Elma Gustafson; husband, Ronald Lee Aschenbrenner; sisters, Shirley Lehto and Emily Austin; brother, Vincent Lehto; and grandson, Brodie Ray Aschenbrenner.

Marlene is survived by her children: Tina Bihr (Mark) of Casper, WY; Sherry Williamson (Morgan) of Absarokee, MT; Randy Taylor and Dustin Aschenbrenner of Butte, MT; brother, Stanley Lehto of Yelm, WA, sisters: Virgie Brubaker (Harvey) of Worland, WY; Lorna Morrison of Caldwell, ID; and Sonya Ranta (Chris) of Rock Springs, WY; sister-in-law, Joanne Grey, of Butte, MT; grandchildren: Erica Lansing, Ryan Lansing, Randon Henrikson all of Butte, MT; Tiana Carlson (Taylor) of Casper, WY; Brent Bihr (Mabel) of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Viona Luckey of Billings, MT; and great-grandchildren: Jauclynn Lansing, MaKyla Lansing, Kayson Aguilar, and Iris Lansing all of Butte, MT; and stepchildren: Ronnie Aschenbrenner (Christina) of Mountain Home, ID; Stanley Lawrence (Amy) of McCall, ID; Terri Clements (Rick) of Boise, ID; and Lu Ringle Haney of Holman, WI. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Marlene will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Butte, Montana with her husband Ron. Memorial Services will be planned for the summer of 2024.

Please visit below to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Marlene. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Marlene and her family.