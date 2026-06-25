Marlin James Jones (June 2, 1933 – June 11, 2026)

Marlin James Johnson, 93, passed away on June 11, 2026. He was born June 2, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He married Jeanette Alice Nielson on August 31, 1956. He started his career as a Lutheran minister earning a bachelors and a masters degree from Gustavus Adolphus college. He served churches in Virginia, Minnesota, Canada, and Missouri.

He then decided on a career in real estate in Missouri and moved to Green River in 1982 during boom times to build houses. In the late 1990s, he moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona and continued to build homes in semi-retirement. During his real estate times, he obtained rental property through out the country mostly in Missouri, Wyoming, and Arizona which he enjoyed working on and meeting the people who lived in his buildings, many of whom became friends.

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Marlin had a deep love for the Lord that was evidenced by various missions he was involved with. He spent time working with the Covenant Players, led Bible studies, and participated in mission work in Mexico, Africa, and Haiti.

His wife Jan, proceeded him in death on December 11, 2023. He is survived by daughter Rachel (David) Warme of Annandale, Virginia; son Marcus (Sandi) Johnson of Lathrop, Missouri; and son Brooks (Nancy) Johnson of Green River along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no services.