Marlin Lee Moen (February 9, 1952 – July 22, 2026)

Marlin Lee Moen, 74, beloved husband, father, papa, uncle and friend passed away on July 22, 2026 in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Green River for the past 49 years and a former resident of North Dakota.

Marlin was born February 9, 1952, in Grafton, North Dakota, the son of Arlin Lester Moen and Viola Lucille St. Vincent, he was the third of five children.

He graduated in 1971 from Langdon High School in Langdon, North Dakota and went to work for his dad in the surrounding areas. He moved to Green River in 1977. He was working in construction when he was introduced, by his cousin, to the love of his life, Shelly Wood. They were later married on December 8, 1978, in Green River.

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Marlin worked with his hands his whole life and his employment took him to many different places. He loved meeting new people and sharing stories with them. Marlin retired in 2015 from Western Wyoming Community College as the Maintenance Supervisor.

Marlin enjoyed embroidery and model kit building. He was an avid book reader, who also enjoyed antiques, firearms and history. He loved finding a good deal and working in his garage. He will be remembered for delivering his famous one-liners and above all else, spending quality time with his family.

Survivors include his dearest wife Shelly Moen of Green River; daughter April Prado (Danny) of Rock Springs; sons Arlin Moen (Shannon) of Lyman, Andy Moen of Green River, and Aaron Moen (Natausha) of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Savannah (Chris) Gallegos, Delana (Clayton) Cruzpena, Madison, Camryn and Dawson Prado, Eben, Aylah and Grayson Moen, Jason, Jaxon, Jessica, and Xavier Moen and Tiffany Henry; great-grandchildren River, Oaklenn, Kannon and Roeann Gallegos; brothers-in-law Chuck Gierszewski and Alan LeBlanc; sister-in-law Holly Moen, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arlin and Viola Moen; siblings, Vernette (Gene) Moen, twin sister Marilyn Giersezewski, Roxane LeBlanc, and Charlie Moen.

Cremation will take place and funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday July 30th, 2026, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River, Wyoming. Friends and family can call from 9:30am-10:45am on the morning of the service.