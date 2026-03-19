Marlowe Eugene “Gene” Kinch (February 20, 1936 – March 19, 2026)

Marlowe Eugene “Gene” Kinch passed away in the comfort of his own home on Thursday, March 19, 2026, he was 90 years old. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Born in Kansas City, Kansas February 20, 1936, his life was a testament to love, family, laughter and service to his fellow man.

His love of the great outdoors was a driving force in his life leading him to graduate from CSU with a degree in Range Management and working for the Bureau of Land Management for his entire career. That career allowed him to explore large areas of the western United States and to live and retire in Wyoming.

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He was devout and faithfully served his church in many capacities and did so with a humble heart.

He is survived by wife Wanda; children Troy and wife Darlene, and Trudy and husband KC; grandchildren Jessica and husband Mitch, and Samantha; great-grandchildren Marlee, McKinlee and Jackson; and his sister Audrey.

Gene’s memory will live on through his family. And anyone that knew him was enriched by the experience. He will be missed by all.

A private service will follow cremation.