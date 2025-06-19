Marni Christensen Awarded 2025 Woman Entrepreneur Award

Marni Christensen receives 2025 Women's Entrepreneur Award In Photo from left to right: Annie Fletcher of WCW, Jennifer Wilemtti of WCW, Marni Christensen, Susan Carr of WCW, and Roxanne Sharp of WCW

ROCK SPRINGS — Marni Christensen, owner Marni Christensen Pet Photography, received the 2025 Woman Entrepreneur Award from the Wyoming Council for Women.

Christensen was one of 16 Wyoming nominees for the award, receiving the award Wednesday at her store in downtown Rock Springs. She takes photos of families with their pets, as well as for the local humane society to help promote pet adoption.

“Thank you for believing in what I do,” Christensen said. “Your support means more than I can say, especially when how much heart is put into every photo, every product, and every rescue dog. I’ve been lucky to combine two of my biggest passion, creativity and animals.”

The award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to increase the attention to and recognition of the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming’s economy.