It can be difficult for a stay-at-home parent who is taking time out of the workforce, or anyone who isn’t an active participant in an employer-sponsored plan, to keep his or her retirement savings on track.

Fortunately, a working spouse can contribute up to $5,500 to his or her own IRA and up to $5,500 more to a spouse’s IRA (in 2018), as long as the couple’s combined income exceeds both contributions and they file a joint tax return.

An additional $1,000 catch-up contribution can be made for each spouse who is age 50 or older. All other IRA eligibility rules must be met.

Contributing to the IRA of a nonworking spouse offers married couples a chance to double up on retirement savings and might also provide a larger tax deduction than contributing to a single IRA. For married couples filing jointly, the ability to deduct contributions to the IRA of an active participant in an employer-sponsored plan is phased out if their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is between $101,000 and $121,000 (in 2018). There are higher phaseout limits when the contribution is being made to the IRA of a nonparticipating spouse: MAGI between $189,000 and $199,000 (in 2018).

Thus, some participants in workplace plans who earn too much to deduct an IRA contribution for themselves may be able to make a deductible IRA contribution to the account of a nonparticipating spouse. You can make IRA contributions for the 2018 tax year up until April 15, 2019.

Withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement plans are taxed as ordinary income and may be subject to a 10% federal income tax penalty if withdrawn prior to age 59½, with certain exceptions as outlined by the IRS.

Open communication and teamwork are especially important when it comes to saving and investing for retirement.