Marriage License Report: October 1 to October 5

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 1 through October 5.

Jason Douglas Schwanke, 42 to Elizabeth Alene Monteleone, 36 both of Rock Springs.

Brady James Thatcher, 25 to Michaella Chenal Sidun, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Moises Lara Romero, 33 to Sara Lucia Nieves Mantilla, 30 both of Green River.

Brendan Paul Souther, 24 to Amanda Marie (Marang) Holgate, 30 both of Rock Springs.

Kholtin Pe Grant, 24 to Alexandria Jaylene Dittman, 30 both of Rock Springs.

Jessie Wiliam Harper, 23 to Traci Carolynn Schwinn, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Kyle John Zampedri, 25 to Kiarra Marie Schilder, 27 both of Rock Springs.