Marsha Diane Rivera (August 27, 1950-May 26, 2024)

Marsha Diane Rivera, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, May 26, 2024 at her home. She was a 29-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Gillette, Lander, and Pittsburg, Kansas. Mrs. Rivera died following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 27, 1950 in Dallas, Texas; the daughter of Donald Franklin Waddle and Billie Louise Adams.

Marsha attended schools in Pittsburg, Kansas.

She married the love of her life Mauriel Rivera on April 6, 1998 in Elko, Nevada.

Mrs. Rivera loved spending time with her family, fishing, camping and gambling.

Survivors include her husband Mauriel Rivera of Rock Springs; two sons, Steve Ball of Salt Lake City and Murrell Rivera of Gentry, Arkansas; three daughters, Jaimie West of Edgewood, Washington, Jean King of Rock Springs and Crystal Rivera of Bentonville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Ryan Ball, Megan West, Colby West, Mataya Brown, Parker Rivera and Priscilla Rivera; two great-grandchildren, Skylur Casanova and Jaxon Hallows; two nieces, Stephanie Boyd and Cindy N. Juguna; one nephew, Jason Meckem.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Donna Meckem; Sherry Mapes; one granddaughter, Megan Ball.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.