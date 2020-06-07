Marsha (Uhren) Caldwell (October 9, 1944 – June 1, 2020)

Marsha (Uhren) Caldwell, 75, passed away peacefully June 1, 2020, in Idaho Falls from complications of bone marrow cancer.

Marsha was born October 9, 1944, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Bob and Rose Uhren.

She grew up in Reliance, attending schools in Reliance and Rock Springs. After graduating, Marsha attended the University of Wyoming graduating with honors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While at UW, she met and married her husband of 55 years, Jon Caldwell. She was blessed with three children – Kevin, Shannon, and Scott – whom gave her great pleasure, enjoyment, and pride.

Jon and Marsha spent the next 20 years in the Air Force living in Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Washington. After Jon retired from the Air Force, they stayed in Washington before moving to Sandy, Utah. After full retirement, they returned to their native Wyoming and resided in Star Valley Ranch.

They spent the next 15 years snowbirding between Wyoming and Arizona. Marsha enjoyed cards(bridge) in both Wyoming and Arizona. She also her crafts, reading, puzzles and, particularly the many animal spotting rides in Star Valley and Teton/Yellowstone parks.

Marsha was very active in her Baptist churches in Wyoming and Arizona and got great enjoyment in her religious learnings. These churches were very important in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Rose Uhren.

She is survived by her husband Jon, her children Kevin of Maricopa, Arizona, Shannon (Sal) Sorbara of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Scott of South Jordan, Utah, her grandson Ryan Sorbara whom she loved very much, her brothers Robert Uhren and Bruce (Eileen) Uhren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held June 10 at 11 am at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Out of respect to Marsha (Uhren) Caldwell, she requested donations, in her name, to your favorite charity.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com