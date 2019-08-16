Marta Gomez to Begin Professional Basketball Career in Italy

LARAMIE– Former Cowgirl basketball standout Marta Gomez has signed a professional contract with Polisportiva Battipagliese (PB63) in Italy. The signing was announced Friday by the team.

Gomez capped her stellar Cowgirl career by being the NCAA leader in three-point percentage last season, hitting at a 47.4 percent (73-of-154) clip from beyond the arc. She also shot above 50 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line, as she was the only NCAA women’s basketball player to reach the 50-40-90 shooting percentage milestones last year.

Gomez averaged a team-leading 15.6 points per game and pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, second-best on the team. Gomez totaled 36 assists, 11 blocks and 33 steals during her senior campaign. She earned all-Mountain West honors and was named to the Mountain West All-Tournament Team. She reached double-digit scoring 29 times as a senior with 11 games scoring at least 20 points. Additionally, she collected two double-doubles last year, the first two of her career.

Gomez ended her time in the Brown and Gold with 1,402 points, good for No. 14 all-time. She also had a career three-point percentage of 43.7 (253-of-579), which is second all-time for the Cowgirls. The 253 made threes are second all-time for the Brown and Gold, while her 579 attempts are fifth. Additionally, her career free throw percentage of 86.4 (159-of-184) is second all-time at Wyoming. Gomez was named to the MW All-Freshman team her first season, and was the league’s Sixth Player of the Year in each of the next two years.

Off the court, Gomez earned Academic All-MW honors all four years in Laramie, and graduated with a degree in communication with a marketing communication & public relations minor.