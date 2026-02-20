Martin "Marty" James Besso (December 19, 1941 - February 6, 2026).

Martin “Marty” James Besso, 84, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, February 6, 2026.

He was born December 19, 1941 in Rock Springs; the son of James Besso and Emma Yori Besso.

Marty lived a life full of passion, dedication, and love.

He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1960 and soon began a distinguished career as a survey supervisor. For 38 years, he worked with Bridger Coal Company, leaving a lasting impact until his retirement in 2007. Prior to his long tenure with Bridger Coal, Marty gained valuable experience working with the Wyoming Highway Department as a surveyor for six years.

Marty married Barbara Andrew December 3, 1972 in Rock Springs.

Beyond his professional life, Marty was deeply involved in his community and loved various activities such as rodeo and barrel racing announcer, fishing, camping, roping, and hunting. He cherished moments spent playing cards, indulging in occasional gambling, and having coffee with friends in the morning and going on vacations. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Besso; one son, Jerry Snyder; one daughter, Margie Allen and husband Keith; one brother, John Besso all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren children, Carissa Lye and husband Joey; Tye Allen and wife Maria; Jon Allen and wife Megan;’ eight great-grandchildren, Tavyen Lye; Beckett Lye; Mel Isbell; Jordan Isbell; Tommy Isbell; Aubrey Allen; Keegan Allen; Wrenley Allen; four cousins, Jim Buston; George Buston; Robbie Buston; Kim Buston and partner Dina Hutt; two nieces, Andrea Besso; Kacey Pfiefle and husband Ronald; one nephew, Willy and Jennifer Warren.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Besso; one daughter, Dawnlee Besso; one sister, Teresa Warren and her husband Ken; one grandson, Erik Allen.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at Marty’s request.

Marty’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Barbara Williams, Carolyn Jackson and Rocky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for all of their time, dedication and outstanding care.

The family invites friends and acquaintances to share condolences and memories online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Marty’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or to Rocky Mountain Home Health Care and Hospice, 175 Riverview Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Martin “Marty” James Besso’s legacy of love, laughter, and dedication will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace.