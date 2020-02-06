Marty English Returns to Wyoming Coaching Staff

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Thursday the hiring of veteran coach Marty English to the Cowboy coaching staff. English will coach the Wyoming defensive ends and recruit the state of Colorado for the Pokes. He previously coached at Wyoming for nine seasons from 2003-11.

“Marty English enjoys a great reputation recruiting the Rocky Mountain area,” said Bohl. “He has spent time previously here at Wyoming, at Colorado State and at Northern Colorado. He’ll be coaching our defensive ends. He has tremendous defensive experience. Marty will add great value on our defensive staff, and we look forward to his recruiting efforts in the state of Colorado.”

“I’m really excited to come back to Wyo and work with Coach Bohl and the rest of the coaching staff,” said English. “I’m also looking forward to working with a bunch of tough, hard-working kids with great attitudes,” said English. “My family and I are very grateful to be back in Wyoming.”

English was part of many successes during his previous time coaching at Wyoming. He helped the Cowboys win the 2004 Las Vegas Bowl over UCLA, win the 2009 New Mexico Bowl over Fresno State and earn a bid to the 2011 New Mexico Bowl versus Temple. English coached the Wyoming linebackers from 2003-08. He was elevated to defensive coordinator for the 2009-11 seasons while continuing to coach the Poke linebackers.

His impact on recruiting and coaching at Wyoming was key to the Cowboys’ success. Among the players that English either recruited or coached at Wyoming were: future NFL players Mark Nzeocha, Mike Purcell, Mitch Unrein and Eddie Yarbrough; and All-Conference performers Ward Dobbs, John Fletcher, Tyler Gottschalk, Brian Hendricks, Dusty Hoffschneider, Gabe Knapton, Purcell, Unrein and Yarbrough. Several of those Cowboys were recruited from the state of Colorado, including: Fletcher, Hendricks, Hoffschneider, Knapton, Purcell, Unrein and Yarbrough.

English will enter his 34th season as a college coach and his 10th season at the University of Wyoming in 2020. English comes to Wyoming after serving as associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at his alma mater, the University of Northern Colorado, for the 2018 and ‘19 seasons. The first time English joined the Cowboy coaching staff in 2003, he also moved up the road to Laramie from UNC after serving as an assistant coach for 16 seasons (1987-2002) at his alma mater.

From 2012-17, English coached at Colorado State University. Highlights during his time at CSU included five consecutive bowl game appearances from 2013-17. English was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2012-14 under then CSU head coach Jim McElwain. He was retained by new head coach Mike Bobo in 2015 and served as the linebackers coach in 2015 before taking over as defensive coordinator for the 2016 and ‘17 seasons.

In English’s final season as Wyoming’s defensive coordinator, the Cowboy defense concluded the 2011 season on a high note, recording a dominating defensive performance in a 44-0 shutout victory over archrival Colorado State. It marked only the second shutout of CSU by Wyoming since 1959. English was also on the defensive staff in 2006 that shutout the Rams, 24-0.

Two Cowboy defenders were named Second Team All-Mountain West in 2010. Senior free safety Chris Prosinski and junior defensive end Josh Biezuns both earned Second Team honors. Three other Cowboy juniors earned Honorable Mention All-Conference honors on defense. Those three juniors were: cornerback Tashaun Gipson, linebacker Brian Hendricks and defensive end Gabe Knapton. Prosinski was drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the 121st overall selection in the 2011 Draft, and concluded his career ranked No. 4 in career tackles at UW with 373.

English’s 2009 Cowboy defense may best be remembered for a dramatic goal-line stand in the New Mexico Bowl. In the first overtime of the New Mexico Bowl, Fresno State had a first and goal at the Wyoming one-yard line, but the Cowboy defense held on four straight plays and UW went on to win 35-28 in double overtime. It was the second bowl victory that English was a part of at Wyoming — the other being the 2004 Las Vegas Bowl win over UCLA.

The 2009 Cowboy team featured four seniors recruited by English who went on to sign NFL free-agent contracts. Defensive tackle John Fletcher (Baltimore Ravens), linebacker Weston Johnson (Atlanta Falcons), defensive end Mitch Unrein (Houston Texans) and offensive tackle Ryan Otterson (San Diego Chargers) were all recruited by English. Fletcher earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a defensive tackle in ‘09, while Unrein was an Honorable Mention selection.

Wyoming was the only team in the nation with three individuals ranked among the Top 25 in the nation in tackles in 2009. Free safety Chris Prosinski ranked 10th (10.8 tackles per game), inside linebacker Brian Hendricks was 12th (10.5) and inside linebacker Gabe Knapton ranked 19th (9.8). In terms of total tackles, Prosinski (140 total tackles) and Knapton (128) posted the fourth and ninth best single-season tackle totals, respectively, in UW school history. Both Prosinski and Hendricks earned Second Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in ‘09.

In 2008, English helped guide a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 38 in the nation in total defense, allowing only 329.7 yards per game, and ranked No. 31 in pass defense, giving up only 189.5 yards per outing. He coached 2008 First Team All-Mountain West Conference linebacker Ward Dobbs, who concluded his career ranked No. 5 in career tackles in Wyoming school history, with 343.

The 2007 season saw UW’s defense rank 22nd in the country in total defense (332.1 yards per game) and quarterback sacks (33 total sacks). The Cowboys also were among the best teams in the nation in defending the run, ranking No. 27 (122.8 yards per game), and against the pass, ranking No. 30 (209.3 ypg).

During the 2006 season, the Cowboy defense moved to a 3-4 alignment, and was one of the best defenses in the nation. In total defense, the Cowboys ranked ninth out of 119 NCAA Division I-A teams, allowing opponents only 262.9 yards per game. UW ranked even higher in pass defense, giving up only 156.3 yards passing per game to rank No. 8 in the country. Wyoming also ranked in the Top 25 in rushing defense at No. 23 (106.6 yards per game), and was 36th in the NCAA and No. 2 in the MW in sacks (2.42 per game).

Wyoming’s defense ranked among the Top 40 teams in the nation in two defensive categories in 2005. UW was No. 40 in the nation in pass defense, allowing only 207.4 yards per game through the air, and the Cowboy defense also intercepted 14 passes to rank No. 34 in the NCAA in that category.

The Pokes were very effective at forcing turnovers in 2004, ranking No. 13 in the country in most turnovers gained (28). Wyoming’s defense recovered 14 fumbles to rank No. 10 in the NCAA, and intercepted 14 passes to rank No. 34.

For three seasons (2000-02), English served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Northern Colorado. His 2002 defensive unit ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in five defensive categories. UNC ranked No. 8 in total defense, allowing only 249.8 yards per game; was ranked No. 5 in pass defense efficiency, with a rating of 86.9; and ranked No. 9 in three categories — scoring defense (15.0 points allowed per game), rush defense (85.3 yards per game) and turnover margin (+16). Anthony Dunn, a defensive end on the 2002 squad, earned First Team All-America honors, and signed a free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans of the NFL.

Through his years at UNC, English coached on NCAA Division II National Championship teams in 1996 and ‘97. He also helped guide the Bears to the NCAA Division II Playoffs in eight different seasons, including advancing to the semifinals of the 2002 NCAA Division II Playoffs.

As a player, English began his career at Idaho State in 1981, the year the Bengals won the NCAA Division I-AA National Championship. English then transferred to Northern Colorado, where he was a three-year letterman at linebacker. His senior season of 1985, he served as a team captain, and received All-North Central Conference honors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in recreation management in 1986 and his master’s degree in physical education in 1989 — both from Northern Colorado. A native of Lakewood, Colo., he was an All-State football player at Alameda High School.

He and his wife, Suzie, have one daughter, Kelsey, and one son, Tyler. Kelsey is a graduate of the University of Wyoming. Tyler is a graduate of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.

Coaching Experience

2020-Present Wyoming, Defensive Ends

2018-19 Northern Colorado, Associate Head Coach/Def. Coordinator/LBs

2012-17 Colorado State, Defensive Coordinator/LBs

2009-11 Wyoming, Defensive Coordinator/LBs

2003-08 Wyoming, Linebackers

2000-02 Northern Colorado, Defensive Coordinator/LBs

1989-99 Northern Colorado, Linebackers / Special Teams

1987-1988 Northern Colorado, Graduate Assistant