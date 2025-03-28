Marvin Weik (May 13, 1934 – March 27, 2025)

Marvin Weik, 90, a beloved husband, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. He was a 50-year resident of Rock Springs, Lander, and Casper.

Marvin was born May 13, 1934, in Manhattan, Kansas; the son of Leo Weik and Bertha Nye. He was raised in Manhattan where he attended local schools and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1952. Following his schooling, Marvin pursued his career in electrical trades and earned his Journeyman’s Electrician certification from the IBEW Local #322 in Casper. His dedication to his craft was evident in his lifelong commitment to the trade.

He married Peggy O’Neil in 1954 they had four children from this union and later divorced. Marvin later married Irene Cordova in Rock Springs in 1983.

A proud member of both the Masonic Lodge #135 and the Local Union #322, Marvin was well-respected within his professional community. Beyond his work, Marvin’s passions lay in the great outdoors. He cherished his time in the Wind River Mountains, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and backpacking adventures, often alongside his longtime friend, Frank Zeleny. Marvin found his greatest joy in his family, especially in raising his three cherished grandsons, Christopher Gold, Kevin Gold and Jason Weik.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Irene Weik of Rock Springs; his two step-sons, Mike Gold and wife Nora of Rock Springs; Chris Gold of Rock Springs; three daughters, Michelle, Cindy, and Kelly; three step-daughters, Vicki Riley of Rock Springs, Glenda Macy and husband Keith of Rock Springs, Penny Gold Sena and husband Tony of Denver, Colorado; one half-sister, Jan Tomlin of Kirkwood, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren, Ann Marie Denning and husband Rob, Crystal Braden and husband James, Amber Randall and husband Donald, Clint Riley and wife Kelly Campbell, Misty Cozad and husband Rick, Larry Macy and wife Mariah, Michelle Byers, Michael Macy, Melissa Gold, Ashley Jackson and husband Drew, Michael Sena and wife Erica; several cousins nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ted Weik, his step-daughter Debra Hokanson, his granddaughter Kirsten Riley, and his half-brother Ron Harrison.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside Services and Interment at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Marvin’s name to the Rock Springs Food Bank, 90 North Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Marvin’s family extends their gratitude for the support and love they have received during this difficult time.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Marvin Weik’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for the great outdoors will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May his memory be a blessing.