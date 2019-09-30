Mary Ann Baker (August 29, 1942 – September 14, 2019)

SUN CITY, Arizona — Mary Ann Baker, 77, passed on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sun West Assisted Living Facility in Sun City, Arizona, where she had been a patient for almost two years. Prior to then, she resided in Glendale, Arizona, for approximately 22 years . She was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mary Ann was born on August 29, 1942, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Valentine and Mary Demshar Homec.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1960 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She and William (Bill) Baker were married on June 26, 1960, in Rock Springs; and they had three children, Valerie, Bill, and Mike. The accidental death of their daughter Valerie when she was nineteen years old was a heartbreak that Mary Ann never stopped feeling. After 22 years of marriage, she and Bill divorced.

Mary Ann lived with her partner Jack Podbevsek until shortly before she entered the assisted living facility. He preceded her in death in March of this year.

Mary Ann worked for the Department of Public Assistance in Rock Springs for 15 years until her retirement in 1995. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Arizona to be near her two sons and their families. Always passionate about flowers and gardening, she found her dream job working for Cactus Flower Floral in Scottsdale, where she worked for almost ten years.

Family was so important to Mary Ann…it was always with her wonderful smile that she spoke about her sons and their families. Her grandchildren brought her great joy.

Animals, especially dogs, and for a while, horses, were also a big part of Mary Ann’s life…she was rarely without a dog. Her love for her animals, as for her family, was unconditional.

Mary Ann was a wonderful cook…she had an innate ability to create the most delicious food, much liker her mother before her. She enjoyed her time cooking and baking…it was always a treat being in the kitchen with her!

Survivors include her sons, William Baker of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mike Baker and wife, Christie, of Glendale, Arizona; grandchildren, Matt Baker, Jeff Baker, Mike Baker, Brandy Baker, and Scott Baker; sister, Jean Homec Staehr and husband, Fred of Jackson, Wyoming; nieces, Amy Staehr of Jackson, Wyoming, and Susanne Staehr of San Francisco, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Valerie, and her partner Jack Podbevsek.

Following cremation, a graveside service and interment will take place at 10 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the St Joseph section at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Mary Ann’s memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.