Mary Carmen Iribarren (March 27, 1947 – April 9, 2026)

Mary Carmen Iribarren, 79, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Cheyenne. She was a resident of Cheyenne for 17 years and former resident of Green River.



She was born March 27, 1947, in Green River; the daughter of Juan Maldonado and Aurelia Sanchez Maldonado. Mary lived a life filled with dedication, love, and kindness.



Mary attended schools in Green River and was a proud graduate of Green River High School in the class of 1965. Following in her family’s service and commitment, she dedicated 30 years of her career as a custodian with the Sweetwater County School District #2, where she left a lasting impact on the community.



She married Jose Javier Iribarren August 10, 1968 in Green River. He preceded her in death in 2023.



Mary was a woman of simple pleasures who found genuine joy in family gatherings, especially during the holidays, creating treasured memories with her loved ones. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were a source of immense pride and joy.



Survivors include two sons, Joseph Iribarren of Cheyenne; Michael Iribarren and fiancé Daniall Williamson of Green River; one daughter, Marissa Smith and husband Michael of Cheyenne; two brothers, John Maldonado and wife Diane of Green River; Roland Maldonado of Cheyenne; two grandchildren, Inez Smith of Cheyenne; Micah Iribarren of Columbus, Ohio; several cousins; nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Auerila Maldonado and one brother, Carl Maldonado.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, April 24, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.



Mary Carmen Iribarren will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family, her gentle spirit, and her steadfast commitment to those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.