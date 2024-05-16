Mary D. Thompson Ortega (July 18, 1954-May 11, 2024)

Mary D. Thompson Ortega passed away May 11, 2024. She was born to Dr. James William Thompson and Margaret Marie Adams on July 18, 1954, in Aberdeen, Maryland.

She graduated from Mayfield High School, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She married David Ortega on December 28th, 1974, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

She graduated from New Mexico State University. She worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 in Green River for 20 years and retired in 2005. She was actively involved in church including St. John’s Episcopal in Green River and St. Marks Episcopal in Mesa, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Susie McGuire and Peggy Cole.

She is survived by her husband David G. Ortega; son and daughter in-law Adam M. and Nicole Ortega; daughter and son in-law Ana-Maria O. and Ryan Ehrler; her brothers James E. Thompson and William A. Thompson; and grandchildren Aidan Ortega, Nicholas Ortega, Ryder Ehrler, and Amelia Ehrler.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 322 N Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203.

The family of Mary wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all family and friends and those who cared for her.