Mary Elizabeth Grubb (June 4, 1950 – July 10, 2023)

Mary Elizabeth Grubb, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, July 10, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Green River for 45 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Grubb died following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born June 4, 1950 in Steubenville, Ohio; the daughter of Donald Lewis and Georgia Morgan.

Mrs. Grubb attended schools in Ohio and she was a 1968 graduate of Steubenville High School. She received her Associates of Applied Science Degree from Western Wyoming Community College.

She married the love of her life Monroe C. Grubb April 29, 1972, in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Grubb worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 as a Teacher’s Aide for several years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Mary was an active and involved member of her church.

Mrs. Grubb was involved with the Golden Hour Senior Center; Cub Scouts when her children were young and Kenpo Karate.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, puzzles, gardening working out in the yard, exercising, karate, watching movies, and all of her wonderful pets who were mostly rescues. She was CrossFit and Zumba Certified.

Survivors include her husband Monroe Grubb of Green River, Wyoming; three sons, Jason Grubb of Green River, Wyoming, D.J. Grubb and wife Annalisa of Logan, Utah, Andrew Grubb and wife Sandra (Divily) of St. George, Utah; one brother, Jim Lewis of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Cheri Johnson and husband Larry of Green River, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David Lewis, one nephew, Michael Johnson.

Private family services will be conducted. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

