Mary Elizabeth Richelle Johnson (September 13, 1944 – January 23, 2020)

GREEN RIVER– Mary Elizabeth Richelle Johnson, 75, passed away at her daughter’s residence in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. She was a resident of Superior for 20 years and is a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Austin, Minnesota.

Richelle was born on September 13, 1944 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the daughter of Richard Miller and Olive Hissett.

She attended schools in Austin, Minnesota and was a 1962 graduate of Austin High School.

Richelle married Gordon Johnson on May 1, 1964 in Austin, Minnesota.

She served as a Superior City Council Member and Mayor of Superior, Wyoming. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed spending time in her yard, reading, arguing about politics, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband; Gordon Johnson of Superior, Wyoming, one son; Shane Johnson and wife Jib of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Quinn Johnson of Owatonna, Minnesota, Resha Ball and husband Ken of Green River, Wyoming, three brothers; Michael Miller and wife Debbie of Chicago, Illinois, Kevin Miller of St. Paul, Minnesota, Ronald Miller and wife Laura of Winona, Minnesota, one sister; Debbie Krachmer and husband Tim of Austin, Minnesota, four grandchildren; Aubree Rodriguez and husband Gabriel, Kenny Ball and wife Mercedes, Hunter Ball, Lucus Johnson, two great-grandchildren; Brayden Johnson, Kenny Emerson Ball, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister; Vicki Mayer.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted.

