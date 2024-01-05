Mary Hope Potter (May 5, 1947 – January 2, 2024)

Mary Hope Potter, 76, of Littlefield, Arizona passed away on January 2, 2024, in Mesquite, Nevada.

She was born in Green River, Wyoming on May 5, 1947, to Enrique and Natividad Castillon. She attended school in Green River and graduated from Green River High School. She married Timmy Ray Potter in Green River on August 30, 1975. They settled in Green River where they raised three children until they later retired and moved to Littlefield in 2009.

Mary was a faithful Christian and a member of the Catholic Church. She worked as a computer tech for Sweetwater County School District #2 and then as an E.L. teacher’s aide before her retirement in 2008. She taught and inspired many young Hispanic children in the community. Mary was an inspiring role model not only for the children she taught but for her family as well. She loved to go camping with her family, making quilts, and going to the casino with her friends. Mary also loved to play any type of game; whether it be cards, dice, or dominoes, in the company of her friends and family. She could never hide her joy when she would draw a joker or wild from the deck. Her laugh was infectious and always made everyone else smile. Spending time with her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. She never forgot anyone’s birthday and always loved unconditionally.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mary is survived by her husband Tim Potter; three children Shasta Fletcher, Jordan (Bill) Erspamer, Jeremy (Ashley) Potter; three brothers Enrique “Hank” (Patty) Castillon Jr., Hector (Sue) Castillon, Everado Castillon; two sisters Esther (George) Chacon, Linda (Ed) Johnson; seven grandchildren Garrett Fletcher, Broc Fletcher, Allie Erspamer, Jayce Potter, Peyton Potter, Prezlee Potter, Greyson Potter.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Eriberto Castillon.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 19, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church 900 Hitching Post Drive Green River WY 82935. Family and friends are invited to leave condolences and memories at www.starmortuary.com.