Mary Ilayne Jackson (January 4, 1946 – December 23, 2023)

Mary Ilayne Jackson, 77, passed away December 23, 2023 at her home on Kolman Ranch in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Sweetwater County for the last 19 months and was a former resident of Shelton, Washington.

She was born on January 4, 1946 in Port Townsend, Washington, the daughter of Clarence E. Patten and Irene N. Rustemeyer.

Mary graduated from Tumwater High School in Washington with the class of 1964.

She married Jerome Jackson in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 16, 2011.

Mary enjoyed spending her time being with her husband and playing Wizard 101 online.

She is survived by her husband Jerome Jackson of Rock Springs, WY; son Charles Vann of Cincinnati, OH; daughter Tina Lenker of Hummelstown, PA; Daughter Jaimee Herr of Yanchep Western Australia, brothers David Patten of Tumwater, WA, Bruce Patten of Hillsboro, OR; as well as 5 beloved grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Mike and Jim.

Cremation has taken place and there will be private family services held at a later date.

Donations in her name can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.