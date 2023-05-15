Mary Jane Cieluszak Berryman (January 9, 1922 – April 27, 2023)

Mary Jane Cieluszak Berryman, 101, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her home in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was a resident of Springdale for the last seven years and was a former resident of Houston, Texas and Wyoming.

She was born January 9, 1922 in Monarch, Wyoming; the daughter of Joannes Cieluszak and Regina Rekucka.

Mrs. Berryman attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and was a 1940 graduate of Superior High School. She received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Home Economics from the University of Wyoming.

She married Raymond J. Berryman on July 2, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on August 19, 1987.

Mrs. Berryman enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing bridge, reading, and was an avid fan of the Houston Astros.

She was a member of PEO; Geological Wives Club; University Women’s Club; Bridge Clubs; Church Women Groups; University of Wyoming Alumni Association.

Survivors include one son, Raymond J. “Jay” Berryman II of Springdale, Arkansas; one daughter, Judith “Judy” Berryman Kurt and husband Carl E. of Eagle, Colorado; four grandchildren, David Kurt of Eagle, Colorado, Laura B. Williams and husband Wes of Austin, Texas, Penney B. Damis and husband Bryan of Austin, Texas, Johanna Berryman of St. Louis, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Cassidy Kurt of Eagle, Colorado, Dakota Kurt of Eagle, Colorado, Eamon Damis of Austin, Texas, Quinton Damis of Austin, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ray Berryman; two sisters, Anne Budak, Nita Jensen; one brother, John Cieluszak.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at the church. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com