Mary Jane Matthews (January 1, 1929-September 12, 2023)

Mary Jane Matthews, 94, passed away Sept. 12, 2023, in Waco, Texas. She was a resident of Waco, Texas for the last year and a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

Mary Jane was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Rock Springs, the daughter of George Arthur Kellogg and Margaret Webster. She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1946 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Mary Jane earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical science from University of Colorado in 1949.

Mary Jane married William J. Matthews in Arvada, Colo., during August 1947. Together, they ran their business, Matthews Do-nuts and Karmelkorn Shop for 28 years, while she also worked part time at Del’s Pharmacy. She maintained her professional credentials until she retired in her 70s, having worked part time at Del’s Pharmacy, Bi-Rite Drug, and Plaza Pharmacies in Rock Springs for more than 50 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mary Jane and Bill were a great team, sharing the responsibilities of the shop. Bill making the donuts and Mary Jane working the counter and keeping the books. Between 1953 and 1957, they welcomed three active boys into their busy lives: George, Kent, and Ray. She may have had a no-nonsense approach to life, but as a mother she was nurturing, loving and very approachable. She was devoted to her boys as well as the neighborhood children as a Cub Scout den mother.

Many memories were made at the family cabin at Fremont Lake near Pinedale. Summer weekends consisted of picnics, boat rides, warm days and cold water. Mary Jane enjoyed spending quality time with her six grandchildren. Those cherished memories include picking flowers, baking cookies, working puzzles, and playing card or board games at the lake or in Rock Springs.

She was very active in her community after retirement and began to explore her passion for quilting. She participated in many local and regional quilting competitions, and often won awards for her intricate and creative designs. After moving to Cheyenne in 2017, she was quickly accepted into a loving and supportive community of friends. In 2022, her health started to decline, so she moved to Waco, Texas to be near her eldest son George and his family.

Survivors include three sons, George Matthews and wife Markia of Waco, Texas; Kent Matthews and wife Faith of Monument, Colo.; and Ray Matthews and wife Susan Stein of Los Angeles; six grandchildren, Kelly Matthews and husband Andreas Jaeger of Pocatello, Idaho; Jennifer Matthews of Waco, Texas; Dan Matthews and wife Renee Keller of Lima, Ohio; Jake Matthews and wife Tori of Portland, Ore.; Luke Matthews of Los Angeles; Katie Matthews of New York City; six great-grandchildren, Logan Thompson; Kenna Pruitt; Cora Matthews; Milo Matthews; Maeve Matthews, and Margot Matthews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Mary Jane will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, Bill, in Kemmerer.

The family respectfully requests donations in Mary Jane’s memory be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Condolences can be made at www.vasefuneralhome.com.