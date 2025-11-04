Mary Jean Brown (December 2, 1956 – October 21, 2025)

Mary Jean Brown “Jeannie”, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Salt Lake City, Oct. 21, 2025. Jeannie was born to Rose Marie Nation and Donald Richardson Dec. 2, 1956, in Casper.

She was raised by her loving parents, Rose and Bill Wemmer, in Casper, where she attended school and graduated from Natrona County High School. Jeannie married the love of her life, Gary Brown, on July 12, 1975, in Casper and they later moved to Rock Springs, where they raised their daughters and she called home for 35 years.

Jeannie was the life of the party, known for her warm heart and love for everyone she met. She enjoyed traveling, cherished family vacations, taking pictures, listening to music, camping, fishing, watching Gary team rope, and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Rose and Bill Wemmer; her father Donald Richardson; and her brothers Donnie, Randy, and James.

She is survived by her loving husband Gary Brown of Rock Springs; her daughters Justyna Christie of Mayer, Minnesota, Felicia McKinster and her husband Trent of Dallas; her cherished grandchildren Dallon, Nakona, and Hadley; her sisters Cyndy, Belva, Sue, LaVina; and her brother Robbie, along with many cousins whom she adored.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) in Jean’s memory. For those who wish to make a donation, please visit the AFTD website at www.theaftd.org.

A celebration of her life will be held on April 18, 2026 at the Santa Fe Trail in Rock Springs.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Valencia at Draper and Serenity Hospice in Salt Lake City for their wonderful care.