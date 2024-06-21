Mary Jo Dack (November 25, 1938 – June 17, 2024)

Mary Jo Dack, 85, passed away Monday, June 17, 2024 at her home in Farson, Wyoming.

She was born on November 25, 1938 in Pittsburg, Kansas, the daughter of Ed Smardo and Venita (Hobson) Smardo.

Mary graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1957.

She married the love of her life Douglas E. Dack in Farson on March 20, 1960; he preceded her in death on September 24, 2018.

Mary worked as a bus driver for the Farson Eden High school for 23 years until her retirement in 2001.

Mary Jo Dack was a pillar of her community. Many knew of her kind nature and willingness to do right by others. She worked several jobs in her lifetime ranging from waitress to cub scout leader. Her most prominent and well-known role was bus driver for the Sweetwater County school district in Farson. This would be her most well-known and celebrated position as students would see Jo’s love for her community.

Her 27-year tenure was recognized and commemorated in the Farson Eden School 1989 yearbook. In her later years her good will was paid in kind with residence helping wherever and whenever they could. She couldn’t leave the house without someone stopping and paying personal respects to her hard work and dedication.

She enjoyed spending her free time making leather belts, woodworking, crafting, cooking, baking, hunting, fishing, and going camping.

Survivors include her son Van Dack (wife Michelle) of Elko, NV; daughters Debra Stanhope (husband Dave) of Roberts, MT, Joella Hughes (husband Neal) of Rock Springs, WY; sisters Kay Hornsby of Rock Springs, WY, Pam Osborne of Stanfield, OR; grandchildren Kyle, Casey, Nicholas, and Isaac; and great-grandson Camden.

She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas, daughter Renee Dack, brother Bob Smardo, and sister Diane Magee.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life at Eden Valley Community Center will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.