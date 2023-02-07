Mary Joanne Varady (May 2, 1935 – January 30, 2023)

Mary Joanne Varady, 87, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Avalon West Health and Rehabilitation in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Salt Lake City for 67 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Varady was born May 2, 1935 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Joseph Alex Varady and Mary Visintainer Varady.

She attended schools in Rock Springs.

Ms. Varady worked for Saint Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah and retired in 1995 as a House Keeper.

She enjoyed spending time with family; window shopping at antique stores.

Survivors include her brother Joe Varady and wife Joan of Meridian, Idaho; three nieces, Darlene Varady of Carson City, Nevada, Wendy Reyna of Los Gatos, California, Brooke Whitebread of Los Gatos, California; three great nephews, Ryan Reyna of Los Gatos, California, Logan Reyna of Los Gatos, California, Gram Whitehead of Los Gatos, California; two great nieces, Sierra Reyne of Los Gatos, California, Taylor Whitebread of Los Gatos, California; special friends, The Dunn Family and The Bonomo Family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Varady.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at a later date.