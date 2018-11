Mary Joyce Niemela, 91, of Elko, Nevada passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at the Highland Manor in Elko, Nevada.

She was born on May 13, 1927 and was the daughter of Merlin and Lena Searles Schofield.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Manila City Cemetery in Manila, Utah.