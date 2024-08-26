Mary Juel (June 4, 1928 – August 19, 2024)

Mary Juel, 96, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side Monday, August 19, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a 78 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Texas.

Mary was born June 4, 1928 in Granbury, Texas; the daughter of William D. Wixom and Ida Alice Raney.

She attended schools in Texas and was a graduate with the class of 1945. She took advantage of many classes for interest from Western Wyoming Community College.

Mary married the love of her life Paul Christopher Juel Jr. July 17, 1966 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death in 1990.

She was owner/operator of the H and R Block Income Tax for 20 years and she retired in 1992.

Mary was a member of the Republican Party. She was a volunteer for Cowboys Against Cancer for many years.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting, genealogy, sewing, cooking. Mary loved spending time with her family. She kept up with technology so she could text her grandchildren, get pictures from everyone, use her Cricut to make beautiful handmade gifts.

Survivors include two daughters; Marilyn Bracken and husband Ben of Green River, Christina Jackson and husband Darren of Lafayette, Colorado; five grandchildren, Tracy Burlingame, Katharine Sutton, Taylor Jackson, Kyle Jackson and Garrett Jackson; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul C. Juel, Jr., her parents, twin sisters who died in infancy, and one son Daniel E. Tomisich.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2024 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Mary’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.