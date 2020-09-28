Mary Katheryn Salas (January 26, 1945 – September 26, 2020)

Mary Katheryn Salas, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home.

When Mary was one years old she and her family moved to Green River, Wyoming from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in a 1929 Model A.

Mary Attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and graduated from Lincoln High Schools in 1963. After graduation Mary moved to Denver, Colorado where she worked as a waitress in a cafe and met her dear husband Roy who also worked at the same cafe.

Mary then went to work at Rocky Mountain Orthodontics where she worked for twenty years. She made many dear friends while she worked there.

After many years in Colorado; Mary and Roy moved back to Green River to help her mother care for her father who had been in bad health. She worked at Payless Drug for several years. After Mary’s father passed away, she cared for her mother for many years. Mary loved her parents and gave them wonderful care.

Mary had many friends who all considered Mary to be their best friend. She was a very loving and caring friend and neighbor.

Survivors include her husband Roy Speros Salas of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers; Max Ray Holcomb of Green River, Wyoming and Charles David Holcomb of Eagle, Colorado; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Holcomb and Cindy Holcomb.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents one brother Jerry Kenneth Holcomb and two sisters-in-law; Linda Holcomb and Joy Holcomb.

Private family services will be conducted. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:30 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Mary’s name to be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.