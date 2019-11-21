Mary Kay Zumbrennen (July 15, 1944 – November 16, 2019)

GREELY, Colo.– Mary Kay Zumbrennen, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Greeley, Colorado on November 16, 2019.

Mary Kay was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 15, 1944. She was the second daughter of Eva Marie (Logan) Zumbrennen and David Zumbrennen.

She grew up in Green River, Wyoming and graduated from Green River High School in 1962. During her teenage years, she worked at her parents’ restaurant, the Sugar Bowl.

She attended the University of Wyoming and then moved to Greeley, Colorado in the late 1960s to pursue a career with the United States Postal Service. She delivered mail, worked behind the counter, and served as a union steward. She retired after 30 years of service in 1999.

Mary Kay was an avid reader of all types of books. She loved sports and faithfully followed the Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche, and University of Wyoming Cowboys. Her English Sheepdogs, Nikki and Trevor, were the lights of her life before their passing. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is survived by her aunts Eleanor Smith of Greeley and Grace Logan of Anaheim, California, along with several cousins, including Carolyn Richter of Greeley, Bonnie Cannon of Rock Springs, Sue Logan of Arkansas, Marcia Sanchez, Barbara Logan and Marilyn Merritt, and Jamie McDougal, all of California.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and sister, Sheri Lyn Rosburg.

At Mary Kay’s request, she has been cremated and there will be no services.