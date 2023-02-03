Mary Lou Lavery (December 19, 1928 – January 28, 2023)

Mary Lou Lavery, 94, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 70 years and former resident of Valentine, Nebraska.

Mary Lou was born December 19, 1928 in Carroll, Nebraska; the daughter of David J. Thomas and Helen Iva Swihart.

She attended schools in Nebraska and was a 1947 graduate of Valentine High School. Mary Lou also attended Wayne State Teacher College for 2 years and obtained a teaching certifcate. She later attened the University of Wyoming where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education.

Mary Lou married Thomas Joseph Lavery Jr. on June 5, 1954 in Superior, Wyoming; he preceded her in death on October 9, 2019 in Rock Springs.

She worked as a teacher for over 20 years in Superior, Rock Springs and Green River until her retirement in 1988.

Mrs. Lavery was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mary Lou enjoyed, spending time with family; playing golf; gardening; walking and hiking; baking; traveling and playing bridge.

Survivors include two sons, Rick Lavery and wife Ann of Green River, Wyoming; Tom Lavery of Grand Junction, Colorado; three daughters, Patty Sydow and husband Norm of Louisville, Colorado; Kathy Lavery of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Terri Garofalo and husband Jim of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado; one brother, Bill Thomas and wife Diane of Loveland, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Sean Lavery; Chris Lavery; David Lavery; Janie Lavery; Andy Sydow; Egan Sydow; Jessica Garofalo; Lauren Garofalo; Cyril Gress; six great-grandchildren, Bodhi Lavery; Lola Lavery; Ella Lavery; Maisie Lavery; Freya Lavery; Stevie Lavery, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, David Lavery; two sisters, Mildred Gass; Blanche Olson; one brother, Keith Thomas and one granddaughter, Caroline Lavery.

Following Cremation, services will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully request donations in Mary Lou’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 330 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.