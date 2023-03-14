Mary Lou Subic (January 24, 1931 – March 13, 2023)

Mary Lou Subic, 92, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

Mary Lou was born January 24, 1931 in Superior, Wyoming; the daughter of Thomas Henson Tremelling and Mary McWilliams.

She attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1949 graduate of Superior High School.

Mary Lou married Frank W. Subic Sr. on June 29, 1950 in Rock Springs.

She worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 12 years and later retired as a Food Service Worker.

Mary Lou was a member of SNPJ and was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She enjoyed, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren; cooking and baking; playing piano; crafting; listening to Elvis Presley music and was a queen sausage maker at Bens Food Liner.

Survivors include her husband, Frank W. Subic Sr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Frank W. Subic Jr. and wife Debbie of Rock Springs; two daughters, Jackie Kettering and husband Harvey of Rock Springs; Vickie Bostick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; eight grandchildren, Jenifer Buller, Brian Kettering and wife Rhonda, Jacob Kettering, Launey Subic, Branden Lawrence, Genieva Hilton and husband Mike, Alexis Edgmon and husband Michael, Aubrey Bostick and fiancé Nic; eight great-grandchildren, Dallas Buller, Dalton Buller, Andrew Kettering, Lance Kettering, Abby Kettering, Kaden Duncan-Hilton, Evan Subic, Elizabeth Subic; four great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by, her parents; three brothers, Gerald “Lefty” Tremelling, Dougald “Laddie” Tremelling, Roy Tremelling; six sisters, Clorean Beyda, Arlie Jelouchan, Anona Riley, Muriel Widdop, Lois Hamilton and Bethie McElderry.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Mary Lou’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com