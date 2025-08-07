Mary Louise Arambel (July 17, 1926 – August 4, 2025)

Mary Louise Arambel was born July 17, 1926, in Buffalo, Wyoming to John and Jeanne Iberlin. She attended Johnson County Schools graduating with the Class of 1944. She attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado. She married John Arambel on July 23, 1955, in Buffalo. John and Mary Louise ranched near Rock Springs and Pinedale, where they raised their family of four children: John, Pete, Mary, and Martha. John passed away in 1997 and later Mary Louise moved to Buffalo to live near family and friends.

Mary Louise enjoyed spending time in a variety of ways. She was a lifetime member of the Sublette County Cowbells, the leader of Make It Yourself in Wool for Sweetwater County, a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and was an avid bridge player.

Mary Louise is survived by her four children, John Arambel of Rock Springs, Pete Arambel and his wife Sue of Rock Springs, Mary Arambel of Denver, and Martha Judice and her husband Don of Billings; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dollie Iberlin. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas, husband John, brother Simon Iberlin, sister Madeline Harriet, brother John Iberlin and his wife Maggie.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Louise Arambel, 99-year-old long time Buffalo resident who passed away Monday at the Johnson County Health Care Center, will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 12th at 10:00 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Bryce Lungren as Celebrant. A Vigil Service will be held and the Rosary recited on Monday at 6:00 p.m. also at the Catholic Church in Buffalo. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00pm and at the Rosary. Interment will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services immediately following the Mass.



Donations in Mrs. Arambel’s memory may be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic School in Rock Springs, the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Foundation, or the charity of your choice in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com