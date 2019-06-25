Mary M. Robinson (October 22, 1932 – June 23, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Mary M. Robinson, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. She was born on October 22, 1932 in Rock Springs, the daughter of William McPhie and Althera Blacker. Mary attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1950 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married James Robinson in Rock Springs in June of 1950. He preceded her in death in January 1998. Mary was a clerk in retails sales for many years having worked for Yellow Front, Anthony’s and Sprouse Reitz.

Her interests included spending time with family and friends and she loved being a mother and grandmother. She was an avid Denver Bronco’s fan and her favorite color was purple.

Survivors include four daughters Terri Lyn Greene and husband Edward, Tamara Kay Lee, Gayle Ann Fernandez and husband Ben and Joni Jean Robinson all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her daughter in law Sally Robinson of Logan, Utah; eight grandchildren Kenneth Greene, Edward Greene, Jr., Daniel Greene, Travis Lee, Roilyn Clouse, Michael McGovern, Kelly Merrit and Dustin Cullen; thirteen, great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, her best friend Donna Langford for the past 81 years of Grand Junction, Colorado and good friend Ben Fernandez of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son Bruce Robinson; one sister Ramona Cobb; four brothers and two brothers who died in infancy.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

