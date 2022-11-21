Mary Parker (June 14, 1954 – November 9, 2022)

Mary Parker, 68, of Highlandville, Missouri, passed away November 9, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. She was born June 14, 1954 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Otis and Betty Parker. Mary loved her family and friends and was a joy to be around. She held a very special place in her heart for animals. Mary also enjoyed caring for plants and flowers. She will be deeply missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Betty Parker; brothers Gary Nelson, Willie Parker and Tommy Parker; brothers-in-law Ronald Bingham, Robert Bingham and Frank Labriole; nephews Ryan Parker, Ricky Nelson, and Bryan Parker.

Mary is survived by her husband James Bingham of the home; daughter Penny Lane of Ozark, MO; and son Michael Lane and wife Kim of Green River, WY; grandchildren, Dylan and Mia Howard; sisters Ruth Parker of Greeley, CO, and Brenda Parker of Cheyenne, WY; brother Donald Parker of Green River, WY; brother-in-law Mike Rippy of Cheyenne, WY; mother-in-law Phyllis Bingham of Green River, WY; other relatives and many friends.

There will be a service in Green River at a later time.