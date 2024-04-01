Mary Ruth Hardy (October 13, 1940-March 22, 2024)

Mary Ruth Hardy, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024 in Salt Lake City.

Mary was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on October 13, 1940. She was one of six children born to Ruth Deloris Streich and Arthur Gilbert Peters.

She attended public schools in Merrill, Wisconsin and later graduated from Merrill High School. She then went on to attend college at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with an associates degree in business.

In her younger years Mary helped tend to the many horses that their family owned and raised. She ran the stables alongside her brothers. She used to take people on trail rides to earn extra money for the family. Mary loved horses and it became a passion of hers.

Mary met Donald Trapp who lived in the Northwoods, they quickly began their lives together. They lived in Canada and Minnesota before moving to Wyoming, due to Donald being employed at the Jim Bridger Power Plant. Mary and Donald had three children, one passing away at birth.

They lived at Point of Rocks where Mary managed the mercantile store. Donald later passed away from aplastic anemia.

Mary later met Ray Hardy at Point of Rocks, while he was working as a mechanic for Southwest Kenworth. They married in December 1984,they were together 40 years before her passing. The two of them could often be seen out dancing, as Mary loved being twirled around on a hardwood floor. They loved to travel and see the country from the seat of their Goldwing motorcycle. The two of them traveled to numerous locations and met many lifelong friends along the way. They were members of the Goldwing Road Riders Association.

Mary loved spending time with family and hosting dinners at her home. She was the best at Barbecuing steaks, no one could come close to making them like she did. She loved staying in Mesquite where she could enjoy the warm weather and make donations to the casinos.

Mary was a joker and had a great sense of humor. She was a fighter in politics and a big supporter of women holding any role in the world. She was a coin collector and had quite the collection. She enjoyed painting and hiding rocks alongside her daughter for the community in Rock Springs. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, always thinking of others.

Her love and devotion was for her grandson Ethan whom she cherished greatly. She said that he was always the best part of her. He brought her so much joy and loved spending every moment she could with him.

Mary served as a principal volunteer for Cowboys Against Cancer for 28 years. She gathered sponsorships, donations and auction items for each year’s benefit/banquet. Mary felt the importance of volunteering for such a worthy cause after losing her own mother to liver cancer. Mary was a committed member to this program and we all know that her efforts made a difference in the lives of many.

Mary is survived by her husband Ray Hardy of Rock Springs; her children, Camara (Jeff) Cannon of Golden Valley, Arizona, Thomas (Sadie) Trapp of Rock Springs, William (Dianna) Trapp of Daniel; and grandson Ethan Trapp of Rock Springs. Step grandchildren are Stetson Mellor of Grand Junction, Colorado, Madison (Vicky) Perez of Rock Springs, Jaden Mellor of Salt Lake City, Logan Mellor of Vernal, Utah, and John Gilmore, Ogden, Utah. Great grandson is Hudson Bushman is Rock Springs.

Her brothers are Jim Peters of Pahrump, Nevada, and David Peters and Colleen Huxley of Madison, Wisconsin.

Her step children are Holly Hardy of Ogden, Utah, Falleen Hardy of Ogden, Utah, Cherie (Patrick) Gilmore of Ogden, Utah, and Ray Jr. Hardy, Salt Lake City.

Preceding her in death are her parents Ruth and Arthur Peters; son Scott Trapp; and siblings Dick Peters, Kathy Renn, and John Peters.

Donations can be made to the National Jewish Hospital at nationaljewish.org.

Mary’s request for cremation has been fulfilled. A graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date at the Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery, North Rock Springs.