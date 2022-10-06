Mary Sue Simmerman (December 8, 1951 – October 2, 2022)

Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home, peacefully surrounded by family in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and former resident of North Dakota. Mrs. Simmerman died following a three-year courageous battle.

She was born December 8, 1951 in Stanley, North Dakota; the daughter of John Gray and Beatrice Whitmore.

Mrs. Simmerman attended schools in Stanley and was a 1969 graduate of Stanley High School.

She married Jack Simmerman November 24, 1971 in Minot, North Dakota.

Mrs. Simmerman worked for Wyo Radio until her retirement on March 25, 2016 as a Traffic Controller, she previously worked for Big Nickel and Davenport Chiropractic.

She was a previous member of Red Desert Rodeo Committee; Police Commission; BPW; United Way and Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs. Simmerman enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Simmerman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, James Simmerman and partner Derrick Kcirron of Kansas; three daughters, Emilia Slater and husband Jack of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Abbie Gunyan and husband Myron of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tammy Hort and husband Steve of Colorado; one brother, Mike Gray and wife Susan of South Carolina; four sisters, Cindy Irmen and husband Danny of Arizona, Jackie Wold and husband Fritz of Arizona, Gwen Colby and husband Butch of North Dakota, Holly McKibben and husband Kevin of Virginia; two bonus sisters, Anita Todd of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sonia Springsted Mullis and husband Michael; four grandchildren, Lynlee Slater, Jonas Slater, Cash Gunyan, Ethan Hort; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Gray; her mother Beatrice Evenson and husband Everett, and one bonus brother, Jim Todd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday October 14, 2022 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022. A graveside service and inurnment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

